Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,120

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 925 ($12.27) to GBX 1,120 ($14.85) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.82) to GBX 950 ($12.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

LON CER opened at GBX 844 ($11.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.09 million and a P/E ratio of 39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 827.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.19. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 366.82 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 925 ($12.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

