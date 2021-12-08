CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0587 on Top Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $10,657.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00227525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,506,528 coins and its circulating supply is 46,419,572 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

