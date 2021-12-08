Chainswap Price Hits $0.16 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $6,667.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,503,651 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

