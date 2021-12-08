ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHPT stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

