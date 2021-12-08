Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 63,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,645,000.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

