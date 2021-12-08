Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $120.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 321,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. The firm has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.