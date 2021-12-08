Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE IR opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.