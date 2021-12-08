Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.55 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.