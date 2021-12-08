Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.60 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

NYSE:URI opened at $356.75 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

