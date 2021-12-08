Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

