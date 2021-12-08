Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 32.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 111.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

