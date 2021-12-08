Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 458,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 400,201 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

