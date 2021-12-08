Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,988 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.