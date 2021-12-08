Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,545 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of CDW worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

