Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 965 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

