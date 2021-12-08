Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

