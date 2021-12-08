China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 104000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

