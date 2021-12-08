Christopher J. Flynn Buys 12,500 Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Stock

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FCRD stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.63. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

