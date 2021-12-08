CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$11.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.07 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

