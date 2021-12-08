Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

