Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

