Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 24,787 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

IDHD stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

