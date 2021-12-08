Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Insider Lisa A. Powell Sells 2,831 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $734.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.54% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

