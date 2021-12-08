Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,288. The firm has a market cap of $739.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 46.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $612,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.