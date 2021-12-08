Citigroup Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE APP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92.

In other news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 849,492 shares of company stock worth $81,105,233 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

