Citigroup Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

