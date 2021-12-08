Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

