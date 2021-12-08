Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.45.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
