Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 24,642 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 134,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 240,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.