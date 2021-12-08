CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $13.65

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $12.83. CleanSpark shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 61,707 shares changing hands.

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CleanSpark by 1,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

