ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) versus Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Financial Analysis

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.23%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35% Co-Diagnostics 40.11% 50.81% 47.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 23.58 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -22.46 Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.32 $42.48 million $1.40 6.11

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.26, indicating that its stock price is 426% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.