CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $237.08

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.08 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.77). CLS shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.78), with a volume of 646,981 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.85) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($61,795.52).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

