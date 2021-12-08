CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CME Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,421,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $231.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

