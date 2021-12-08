Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 311.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,754. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 155.72 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

Several analysts have commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $326,738. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

