Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 812,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

