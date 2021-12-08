Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,130.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $701,323.30 and $5,130.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

