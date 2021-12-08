Columbus Macro LLC Buys 5,105 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

AZN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 64,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,617. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

