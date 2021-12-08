Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,644. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

