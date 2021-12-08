Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

IPAC stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. 100,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,271. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98.

