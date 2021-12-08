Columbus Macro LLC Sells 142 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.63. 73,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

