Columbus Macro LLC Sells 426 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

