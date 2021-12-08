Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $103.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

