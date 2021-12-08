CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after acquiring an additional 234,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 81,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

