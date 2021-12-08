Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

