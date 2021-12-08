Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

CTG traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,771. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

