Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $447,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $152,806,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wix.com by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wix.com by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.43.

WIX stock opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.91. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $138.23 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

