Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,740 shares of company stock worth $43,949,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

