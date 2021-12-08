Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

FND opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

