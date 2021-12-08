Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $73.09

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.09, but opened at $69.70. Confluent shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 51,391 shares.

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,172 shares of company stock valued at $122,943,049 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

