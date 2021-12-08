ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NYSE:COP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

