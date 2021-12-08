Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.42

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.42 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 11593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.